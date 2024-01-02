Hershey's Appoints Luigi Mirri As India General Manager

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Confectionery firm The Hershey Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Luigi Mirri as general manager, India, effective 1 January currently serves as the the company's general manager for APAC, and his responsibilities will now expand to include India, the maker of Hershey's and Reese's chocolates said in a statement. He replaces Geetika Mehta, who has been appointed as managing director, Nivea India his previous roles, Mirri led the company's expansion in markets such as Australia, Korea, the Philippines and Thailand joining the company five years ago, Mirri was based in India with confectionery company Ferrero, where he held various leadership positions. He said,“I am excited to contribute to the broader transformation goals and growth of our company. India is a key focus for Hershey, bringing moments of goodness to our consumers with fantastic products and our commitment to talent development and leadership building.”\"Both India and APAC play crucial roles in shaping our company's future. Our business in India, in particular, is growing, and [it is] a strategically important market for the future. Luigi's outstanding track record in steering growth for large enterprises, driving profitability and turnarounds will guide his leadership as we continue to tap our desired growth and unlock new potential,” said Rohit Grover, president, international, The Hershey Company company, headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has nearly 20,000 employees in the US and around the world. It has more than 100 brands in about 80 countries that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues.

