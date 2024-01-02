Mastercard Aims To Pull Off Lion's Share In Digital Pays In Azerbaijan - CEO (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Mastercard global payment system intends to achieve 60 percent digitalization of payments in Azerbaijan, Mastercard General Director for Azerbaijan and Türkiye Avsar Gurdal told Trend .

"Our primary objective is to automate the economy. We intend to expand Azerbaijan's digitalization of personal consumption expenditures to 60 percent, which is the average in Europe. First, we want to make card issuing easier by using digital acquisitions and digital cards. What exactly does this mean? As a consumer, you will increasingly become a bank customer via digital channels and have access to digital cards in your wallets. Isn't it a wonderfully seamless experience? We want to ensure that these types of value propositions, as well as mobile payments and NFC payments, continue to evolve in the market. We want to make certain that it is in the best interests of the consumers. To that end, we are creating customer value propositions associated with NFC payments, such as discounts in restaurants, grocery stores, and other industries, in order to encourage consumers to use their digital wallets to pay more frequently," he noted.

According to him, Mastercard is expanding its value proposition for high-net-worth individuals in the market.

"This is another area where we are concentrating our efforts. In terms of payment acceptance, I can say that we have focused heavily on e-commerce. E-commerce, like many other rising markets, will grow faster than the physical market. As a result, to ensure that e-commerce runs smoothly, we are ensuring that Masterpass, our global digital payment and card storage infrastructure solution, evolves further to penetrate retailers and enable seamless e-commerce card acceptance for customers," Gurdal added.

He noted that for micro-merchants and large corporations, the company is focusing on cheaper methods of accepting payments, such as "Tap on Phone".

"'Tap on Phone" enables merchants to accept cards and card payments via mobile devices. Payment acceptance will rise considerably faster as more economical alternatives such as 'Tap on Phone' become available. We also place a strong emphasis on cross-border remittances and domestic payments. On the transborder side, we employ our solutions, such as cross-border remittances and transfers, to send money to cards and accounts, allowing consumers to send money abroad in less than half an hour with cheap fees and clear fee information. Furthermore, we intend to use our 'Masterpass' platform for internal card-to-card transfers. We can send you money without knowing your credit card number if we have your phone number. Simply enter your phone number into the bank app. We will invest extensively in this solution since we believe it will provide an excellent cardholder experience," he said.

"Finally, given data is the new asset, we control almost all company information. We want to make sure that we are assisting our partners in making better and more efficient business decisions based on business data. In a word, we intend to expand our consulting and data services, dubbed "advisors," into the Azerbaijani market," Avsar Gurdal concluded.

With over 2.3 billion account holders in 210 countries, Mastercard is a global technology leader. With a market value of more than $390 billion, Kantar 2023 rates the corporation among the top ten most valuable global brands in the world.