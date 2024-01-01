Qatar Men's Team Qualifies For Volleyball World Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The men's first volleyball team has qualified for the finals of the 2025 Volleyball World Championship for the second time in a row after participating in the last edition that was held in Poland and Slovenia in August and September 2022.

The team qualified according to its advanced ranking as it was ranked 21st in the world according to the latest rankings announced by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), in which the Qatari team overcame well-established teams due to the good results achieved in the recent period.

Qatar men's volleyball team has qualified alongside the teams of Japan and Iran to represent the continent of Asia, according to the official announcement of the FIVB and Qatar Volleyball Association's confirmation today that it received a letter from the FIVB stating this.

The Volleyball World Championship is held once every two years.