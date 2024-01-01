Twenty-Eight People Confirmed As Killed In Russia's Dec 29 Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll in Russia's missile attack on the city of Kyiv, which took place on December 29, 2023, has increased to 28.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Rescuers have pulled another body from the rubble. As of now, 28 people were killed in the rashists' missile attack on December 29,” the report states.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russia launched a massive air attack against Ukraine, involving combat drones and different missiles. The enemy used about 160 air assault weapons in total.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 27 Russian Shahed-type drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

January 1 was declared a day of mourning in Ukraine's capital city.