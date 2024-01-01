Kerala: Wild Elephant Dies After Being Hit By A Bus With Sabarimala Pilgrims

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sulthan Batheri: A wild elephant who was injured after being hit by a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims died today. The elephant was lying down in the Kumazhi forest area belonging to Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary yesterday. The elephant was seriously injured when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims hit near National Highway 766.

The forest department gave treatment to the elephant after the accident, as the elephant was unable to eat or walk. The elephant's condition became weak after a few days. A patrolling team consisting of the forest department found the elephant lying down on Sunday, (Dec 31).

The forest department has started the procedure to bury the body of the elephant in the forest itself. A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka hit the elephant. The pilgrims were also injured during the accident. The front of the bus was damaged in the accident.

Meanwhile, 13 cows are suspected to have died after eating a piece of Tapioca branch in Idukki. The farm belonged to two children, George and Mathew, aged 18 and 15. Mathew is the child who won the state award for the best child dairy farmer. Of the remaining 5 cows, the condition is critical. This is one of the best dairy farms in Thodupuzha. The panchayat officials said that they would be given all the benefits given to the farmers by the panchayat.

