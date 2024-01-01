Shubman Gill Shares New Year Resolutions And Reflects On The Success Of 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shubman Gill, the Indian opener, recently reflected on the New Year resolutions he penned at the commencement of 2023, highlighting a year filled with novel experiences. Posting a handwritten note on his official Instagram account dated December 31, 2022, Gill outlined his aspirations for the upcoming year. The objectives included achieving the 'most hundreds for India,' bringing happiness to his family, adopting a positive mindset, securing a World Cup victory for India, and clinching the Orange Cap in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Despite a deviation from the planned conclusion to the year, the 24-year-old expressed gratitude for the lessons and enjoyment gained in 2023. Looking forward, Gill expressed optimism for the challenges and opportunities that 2024 would present, hoping to inch closer to their set goals. In a heartfelt Instagram caption, he shared his reflections on the past year and extended well-wishes for the upcoming one.

Following Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians, Gill assumed captaincy duties for the team. His remarkable performance in 2023 saw him amassing 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, including three centuries and eight fifties. Gill's standout contributions during the ODI World Cup 2023, where he scored 354 runs in nine matches, showcased his prowess on the international stage, with a notable 92-run innings against Sri Lanka.

