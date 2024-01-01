Residents Of Khojaly And Khankendi To Return To Their Homes This Year, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Formerly displaced persons and refugees will return to several
more residential settlements in 2024. I want to share the joyful
news with them today and inform that the villages of Karkijahan,
Malibayli, and Turshsu will be completely restored and made
available to the formerly displaced persons during the upcoming
year.
Residents of Khojaly and Khankendi will also return to their
homes,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion
of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.
The head of state emphasized that, in addition, several
residential settlements will be ready to accommodate formerly
displaced persons.
MENAFN01012024000195011045ID1107673282
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.