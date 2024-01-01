85Pc Luggage Delivered On Time Thanks To HSIA's CRM Software

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : With ever-increasing air travel growth, there can be no alternative to the importance of passenger facilitation and service at the busiest airport in the country Hazrat Shahjajal International Airport. Over the years, there have been incidents and reports of many challenges passengers as well as the authorities faced across a range of areas at the airport.

Such a long-standing issue was delayed delivery of passenger luggage due to some challenges of manpower and equipment limitations at the airport.

About the matter, Mohammed Kamrul Islam, Executive Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor at his office in the capital's airport premise, assured they have taken appropriate measures in 2023 to mitigate the challenges along with the Ground Handling Agency.

For instance, the airport authorities have implemented digital solutions such as a Customer Relationship Module (CRM) software to ensure accountability of the stakeholders, monitor performance, take feedback and complaints while taking effective measures accordingly. Since then, the performance metrics of the service providers at the airport have vastly improved.

The Executive Director informed, at present, on average, approximately 85 per cent luggage deliveries are taking place in less than one-hour time.

Furthermore, to enhance passenger information access and assistance, the airport has successfully introduced and activated the HSIA 24/7 Call Center, reachable at 13600 or 09614-013600, both in Bangla and English. This initiative allows passengers to conveniently obtain information and assistance before their flights. Additionally, the call centre serves as a platform for passengers to register complaints related to various airport-related issues.

Also, Hazrat Shajalal International Airport has launched a user-friendly Dynamic web portal (), both in Bangla and English, packed with essential travel information for both outbound and inbound travellers. Respected passengers can find guidelines, regulations, and various HSIA services all in one place, he concluded.