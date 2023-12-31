35% Hike In Mobile Phone Prices From Tomorrow In Sri Lanka?

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 31 (AdaDerana) – The prices of all types of mobile phones will have to be increased from tomorrow (Jan. 01), says the Mobile Phone Sales and Dealers' Association.

Speaking at a press conference held today (Dec. 31), the chairman of the association Samith Senarath stated that accordingly, the price of a mobile phone will be increased by around 35% from tomorrow.

Commenting on the matter, Mr. Senarath further mentioned that this decision was taken due to the increase of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 18%, which will come into effect tomorrow.

Moreover, he expressed that it is expected that there will be a decline of purchases by about 50% in the mobile phone market in line with this price hike.

Accordingly, a mobile phone worth Rs. 100,000 will be sold at a price of Rs. 135,000 from tomorrow, as per the Mobile Phone Sales and Dealers' Association.

