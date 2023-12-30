Kuwait Contributes To Aid Campaign In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Backed by the Secretariat of Kuwait Awqaf Public Foundation, Al-Tadamon (solidarity) - a Palestinian charity, distributed 650 food parcels to Palestinian families in the West Bank city of Nablus.

The food assistance, supervised by Kuwait Society for Relief, cost more than USD 31,000; it is part of an aid project launched by Al-Tadamon on December 13 in Nablus governorate, the charity said in a press release on Saturday.

The project covered the needs of as many vulnerable people as possible, particularly those who were affected by the onslaught of Israeli occupation forces on Gaza and the West Bank, the statement noted.

Chairman of the charity Alaa Maqboul noted that there are a large number of families who are still in constant need of aid as they lost their living due to the current aggression on Gaza.

Appreciating Kuwait's supportive stance towards the Palestinian people, Maqboull thanked the Awqaf Public Foundation and KSR for funding and supervising the aid project. (end)

