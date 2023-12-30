Azerbaijan Approves Development Strategy Of National Depository Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The development
strategy of Azerbaijan's National Depository Center (NDC) for
2024-2026, worked out with the support of the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA), has been approved, Trend reports via the CBA.
The bank noted that during the upcoming strategic period, the
NDC aims to transform into an organization with advanced corporate
governance and information security, providing a wide range of
services and possessing an efficient operational structure.
The strategy includes adapting NDC's activities to international
best practices and establishing a sustainable post-trade
infrastructure to support the effective functioning and growth of
capital markets in Azerbaijan.
As a non-profit legal entity established by the CBA, the NDC is
one of the country's leading financial institutions, functioning as
a depository organization that stores securities, registers
property rights on them, and conducts post-trade settlements for
securities.
As an advanced and efficient organization contributing to the
stability of the financial sector, the NDC is focused on a future
where market participants will have access to affordable,
responsible, and innovative services, the CBA added.
