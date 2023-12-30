               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Approves Development Strategy Of National Depository Center


12/30/2023 9:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The development strategy of Azerbaijan's National Depository Center (NDC) for 2024-2026, worked out with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has been approved, Trend reports via the CBA.

The bank noted that during the upcoming strategic period, the NDC aims to transform into an organization with advanced corporate governance and information security, providing a wide range of services and possessing an efficient operational structure.

The strategy includes adapting NDC's activities to international best practices and establishing a sustainable post-trade infrastructure to support the effective functioning and growth of capital markets in Azerbaijan.

As a non-profit legal entity established by the CBA, the NDC is one of the country's leading financial institutions, functioning as a depository organization that stores securities, registers property rights on them, and conducts post-trade settlements for securities.

As an advanced and efficient organization contributing to the stability of the financial sector, the NDC is focused on a future where market participants will have access to affordable, responsible, and innovative services, the CBA added.

