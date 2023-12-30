Al Jazeera Broadcasts Story On Comeback Of Azerbaijani Folk Music In Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Al Jazeera TV
channel presented a report on the revival of Azerbaijani folk music
in Karabakh, Trend reports.
The footage showcased the intricate process of crafting the
Azerbaijani stringed musical instrument known as the tar.
In a conversation with the TV channel, music teacher Mazahir
Verdiyev, who had to leave Jabrayil during the first Karabakh war,
expressed that after three decades, every displaced individual
harbors a desire to return to their homeland.
He added, "I aspire to play the tar and pass on the knowledge to
children, aiding them in mastering this exquisite art".
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native
lands.
Up to now, former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin
cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Tartar
district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).
