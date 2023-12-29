Syria Slams Repeated Israeli Attacks On Its Soil

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 30 (NNN-SANA) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry, yesterday, denounced the continuous Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and urged decisive measures from the United Nations Security Council, to put an end to these assaults.

The ministry said in a statement that, the repeated attacks included the two Israeli missile strikes that targeted military sites in Damascus on Thursday night and after midnight.

The ministry did not provide specific details about the nature and scale of the Israeli assaults, but called on the UN Security Council to intervene to end what it perceives as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity.

A day earlier, Israel carried out two attacks on Syrian sites.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said yesterday that, Israel conducted two rounds of airstrikes within two hours before and after midnight on Thursday-Friday. The first round targeted the area of Damascus International Airport and the second one targeted an area between Babila and Zahira neighbourhoods, south of Damascus.

The Britain-based war monitor said, 11 members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in one of the strikes.

The previous Israeli attack in Syria, on Monday evening, killed Seyyed Razi Mousavi, who was also one of the longest-serving advisers of the IRGC in Syria, and a close associate of the late Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a U.S. drone attack in Iraq in 2020.

The attacks conducted by the Israeli forces had reportedly targeted military sites suspected of harbouring Iranian-backed militias, arms convoys, and alleged weapons storage facilities, the war monitor said.

Israel has recently increased its attacks on Syrian targets in tandem with its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Syria has been engulfed in an over 12-year civil war, with the government forces of President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, fighting against various opposition groups.

Israel, on the other hand, has a long-standing policy of preventing Iran from establishing a military presence in Syria, by repeatedly conducting airstrikes to destroy alleged Iranian weapons supplies.– NNN-SANA

