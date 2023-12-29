Rajya Sabha Chairman Rejects AAP's Proposal For Raghav Chadha's Interim Leader In House

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has declined a request by AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appoint Raghav Chadha as the party's interim leader in the Upper House of Parliament. Dhankhar, in a letter to Kejriwal, cited 'The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act 1998' and its corresponding rules, stating that the request did not conform to the applicable legal framework and, therefore, could not be granted.

This decision comes after Kejriwal sought Chadha's appointment as the interim leader in light of floor leader Sanjay Singh's judicial custody. With the request declined, Singh continues to hold the position of the AAP's leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, on December 22, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court dismissed the bail plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh concerning an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. Special Judge MK Nagpal dismissed Singh's bail application following the court's adjournment on Thursday, reserving the verdict for December 22.

During the plea's arguments, Singh's counsel emphasized discrepancies in statements, particularly focusing on differences between accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses regarding allegations of bribes paid to Singh.

