Major Events In Jordan '23:

Jan 2: The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) announced halting kerosene tax of 23.2 per liter during winter season.

Jan 5: Former Prime Minister Dr Abdulsalam Al-Majali passed away.

Jan 6: Jordan and the US affirmed continuing joint efforts to resume talks to achieve permanent regional peace in the light of the two-state solution.

Jan 11: Jordanian army sent a team to identify 1 corpses found north of Jerusalem.

Jan 17: The foreign ministry called brings Israeli Ambassador in to protest the incident where an Israeli soldier prevented Jordanian Ambassador from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jan 25: The Jordanian government exerts great efforts to receive USD three billion to fund a national project for the desalination of the Red Sea waters, to provide residents with drinking water.

Feb 6: Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO) recorded six after shocks, due to the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkey, killing dozens.

Feb 8: Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO) recorded an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude, hitting the Lebanese-Syrian border area.

Feb 8: Jordan sent two airplanes carrying aid to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

Feb 9: Jordan sent seven trucks carrying medical and food aid to earthquake-struck areas in Syria.

Feb 10: The Jordanian government announced that the army is preparing a hospital to be transferred by four airplanes to Pazarc?k town in Kahramanmaras Province in Turkey, to aid those affected by the earthquake.

Feb 20: The European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Council announced providing financial support worth seven million euros (USD 7.5 million) for the Jordanian army.

Feb 20: Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO) recorded an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, north Latakia city in Syria.

Feb 23: Director General of the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman) Abdullah Al-Sabeeh said Jordan benefitted from 5.3 percent of the total operation from 2010 to 2022, with a total of USD one billion as insurance for goods export operations and investments in Arab countries.

Feb 26: Jordan, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain signed 12 agreements in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, minerals, chemicals, electric cars and waste management with a total of about USD two billion.

March 5: Jordanian King Abdullah II affirmed the need for de-escalation in Palestine and avoid any solo actions that may disrupt the peace process.

March 20: Jordan's foreign ministry brings in Israeli Ambassador, regarding using a map of Israel that shows the Jordanian borders and Palestine as part of Israel. The map was used by Israeli minister of finance in an event in Paris.

April 1: Jordanian seismic authorities announced 3.2 and 2.2 magnitude earthquakes occurring north of the Dead Sea.

April 4: The Jordanian government announced the issue of the Eurobond at the global market at a value of USD 1.2 billion with a stable coupon price of 7.5 percent with dues at January 2029.

April 8: Jordanian authorities said that a rocket exploded in the atmosphere over an area nearing Syrian borders with no casualties or damages reported.

May 1: The five Arab states' consultative meeting on the Foreign Ministers level regarding Syria began in Jordan to discuss a political settlement for the crisis in the fellow Arab country.

June 10: Jordan and Egypt signed an agreement to utilize the gas infrastructure between the two nations. The agreement allowed Egypt to gain access to floating gas units in Al-Aqba City on the Red Sea shores.

June 16: Jordanian army downed a weaponized drone entering the airspace from Syria.

July 16: The Jordanian Government signs with the World Bank an agreement to fund water projects with USD 250 million.

July 21: The Jordanian Foreign Ministry summons the Swedish charge d'affaires handing him a letter of terse language after the Swedish police protected a fanatic when he torched in public a copy of the Quran in Stockholm.

July 27: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi says his country cannot accommodate more refugees and protests decline of international aid for them.

Aug. 16: The armed forces shoot down a drone rigged with explosives as it was buzzing through the Jordanian air space.

Sept 1: The Finance Ministry declares rise of the foreign debt to USD 56 billion, equivalent to 114.1 percent of the gross domestic product.

Sept 3: Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi declares signing two agreements with Japan to aid his country with USD 106 million.

Sept 7: The Jordanian Government condemns a decision by Papua Guinea to establish an embassy in Jerusalem saying the move is tantamount to flagrant breach of the international laws and UN resolutions.

Sept 14: Jordan dispatches by air a team of rescuers to Libya to partake in the operations to relieve and aid victims of wide-scale flash floods.

Sept 26: The armed forces shoot down two drones boarding narcotics as the aircraft came from neighboring Syria.

Oct 4: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivers at the occupation Israeli embassy a memo of complaint condemning recurring attacks and desecrations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Oct 10: King Abdullah II orders urgent dispatch of aid to Gaza via Rafah crossing.

Oct. 12: A Jordanian planeload of relief supplies arrives in Al-Arish pending handover of the aid to the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza.

Oct. 13: Thousands of Jordanians hold protests expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and decrying the Israeli aggression on the enclave.

Oct 14: The Royal Court declares Monarch Abdullah II will tour European nations to rally support for ceasing the war on Gaza.

Nov 1: Jordan begins evacuating Jordanians from Gaza via Rafah crossing.

Nov 12: A plane of the Royal Air Force drops consignments of urgent aid onto Gaza from the air.

Dec 12: The Jordanian government and the US Agency for International Aid sign an agreement according to which USAID would grant Jordan USD 845.1 million per year to support the state budget.

Dec 19: Jordan plants 100 trees as a symbolic gesture to the late Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

