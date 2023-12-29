(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to
The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at nearly $14.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%, reaching $17.9 billion by 2028. A worldwide technological advancement in detecting autoimmune diseases fuels growth in this market.
In 2022, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment held the highest market share at about 31.5%, followed by Indirect immunofluorescence (IIF) at 26.4% and immunoblot at 20.2%.
This report aims to study the autoimmune disease diagnostics global market size comprehensively. Current and historical market revenues can be estimated based on the technology, by indication, gender and region.
The Report Includes
41 data tables and 30 additional tables An overview of the global market landscape related to the autoimmune disease diagnostics In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to autoimmune disease diagnostics, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by technology, indication, gender, and geographical region Detailed description of autoimmune disorder & therapies, and causes such as intrinsic factors, environmental factors, and lifestyle factors, and insights into new diagnostic pathway for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders Discussion on role of bioinformatics and biomarkers on autoimmune disorder therapies and information on standardization of test results Coverage of new product launches in the therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and performance methods in the detection of autoimmune antibodies Coverage of emerging technologies in autoimmune disease diagnostics, recent developments, future opportunities, patent review, and ESG trends Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies Detailed profiles of leading market participants, including Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc., BioMerieux, Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Market Outlook Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions
Overview: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Enzyme-|Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Indirect Immunofluorescence (IIF) Multiplex Immunoassays Western Blot (Immunoblot) Other Technologies Indications Rheumatoid Arthritis Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Psoriatic Arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Inflammatory Bowel Disease The Global Regulatory Structure for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Test Validation FDA Clearance or Approval Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Labeling and Instructions Post-Market Surveillance Quality Control and Quality Assurance Clinical Utility and Medical Guidelines Privacy and Data Security Regulatory Scenario
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Gender
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Indication
Type 1 Diabetes Rheumatoid Arthritis Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Technology
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Indirect Immunofluorescence (IIF) Immunoblot Multiplex Immunoassays
Chapter 9 ESG Development
Environment
Research Practices Supply Chain Sustainability Waste Management Energy Efficiency Social
Access to Healthcare Patient Well-Being Community Engagement Governance
Ethical Business Practices Compliance with Regulations Board Diversity Transparency and Accountability Case Study
Roche Sustainability at Roche Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Emerging Trends and Technologies
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
Chapter 13 Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 14 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
Abbott BD Biosciences Beckman Coulter Biomerieux Bio-Rad
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Quest Diagnostics Siemens Healthcare Thermo Fisher Scientific
