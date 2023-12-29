(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at nearly $14.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%, reaching $17.9 billion by 2028. A worldwide technological advancement in detecting autoimmune diseases fuels growth in this market.

In 2022, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment held the highest market share at about 31.5%, followed by Indirect immunofluorescence (IIF) at 26.4% and immunoblot at 20.2%.

This report aims to study the autoimmune disease diagnostics global market size comprehensively. Current and historical market revenues can be estimated based on the technology, by indication, gender and region.

The Report Includes



41 data tables and 30 additional tables

An overview of the global market landscape related to the autoimmune disease diagnostics

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to autoimmune disease diagnostics, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by technology, indication, gender, and geographical region

Detailed description of autoimmune disorder & therapies, and causes such as intrinsic factors, environmental factors, and lifestyle factors, and insights into new diagnostic pathway for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders

Discussion on role of bioinformatics and biomarkers on autoimmune disorder therapies and information on standardization of test results

Coverage of new product launches in the therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and performance methods in the detection of autoimmune antibodies

Coverage of emerging technologies in autoimmune disease diagnostics, recent developments, future opportunities, patent review, and ESG trends

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies Detailed profiles of leading market participants, including Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc., BioMerieux, Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Market Outlook Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions



Overview: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Enzyme-|Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Indirect Immunofluorescence (IIF)

Multiplex Immunoassays

Western Blot (Immunoblot)

Other Technologies

Indications

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Psoriatic Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

The Global Regulatory Structure for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Test Validation

FDA Clearance or Approval

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Labeling and Instructions

Post-Market Surveillance

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Clinical Utility and Medical Guidelines

Privacy and Data Security Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Gender



Male Female

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Indication



Type 1 Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Technology



Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Indirect Immunofluorescence (IIF)

Immunoblot Multiplex Immunoassays

Chapter 9 ESG Development



Environment



Research Practices



Supply Chain Sustainability



Waste Management

Energy Efficiency

Social



Access to Healthcare



Patient Well-Being

Community Engagement

Governance



Ethical Business Practices



Compliance with Regulations



Board Diversity

Transparency and Accountability

Case Study



Roche

Sustainability at Roche Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 14 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 15 Company Profiles



Abbott

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad



F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets