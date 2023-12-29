Azerbaijani ASCO Announces Completing Overhaul Of Gubadli Supply Vessel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The overhaul of the "Gubadli" supply vessel has been completed, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

The company said that the vessel was repaired at the “Bibi-Heybat” ship yard.

Pumps, air chambers, piping systems, watertight doors, portholes, hatches, and ventilation covers, necessary electrical equipment, and problematic parts of the main deck's wooden floor were fixed, while the PPO beam was repaired and tested.

Repairs were made to the dining room, sanitarily facilities, rest room, and cabins to improve the living circumstances of the staff.

In addition, the oar shaft, steering device, bottom and side fittings, and tread devices were fixed, and the protective wheels on both sides were replaced after the ship had been cleaned and painted.

The ship was equipped with a new speed measuring device, an antenna for two stationary UQD (corner horizontal range) radio stations, modern Cospas-Sarsat EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) equipment, three UQD rescue radio stations, two gyro spheres for the gyrocompass, radio navigation equipment was checked and repaired.

The "Gubadli" supply vessel was built in 2008 and launched in 2017.

Its carrying capacity is 3,240 t DWT (deadweight tonnage), current draught - 3.4 meters, length overall - 73.6 meters and width -16 meters.

