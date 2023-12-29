Azerbaijani ASCO Announces Completing Overhaul Of Gubadli Supply Vessel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The overhaul of
the "Gubadli" supply vessel has been completed, Trend reports via
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).
The company said that the vessel was repaired at the
“Bibi-Heybat” ship yard.
Pumps, air chambers, piping systems, watertight doors,
portholes, hatches, and ventilation covers, necessary electrical
equipment, and problematic parts of the main deck's wooden floor
were fixed, while the PPO beam was repaired and tested.
Repairs were made to the dining room, sanitarily facilities,
rest room, and cabins to improve the living circumstances of the
staff.
In addition, the oar shaft, steering device, bottom and side
fittings, and tread devices were fixed, and the protective wheels
on both sides were replaced after the ship had been cleaned and
painted.
The ship was equipped with a new speed measuring device, an
antenna for two stationary UQD (corner horizontal range) radio
stations, modern Cospas-Sarsat EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating
Radio Beacon) equipment, three UQD rescue radio stations, two gyro
spheres for the gyrocompass, radio navigation equipment was checked
and repaired.
The "Gubadli" supply vessel was built in 2008 and launched in
2017.
Its carrying capacity is 3,240 t DWT (deadweight tonnage),
current draught - 3.4 meters, length overall - 73.6 meters and
width -16 meters.
