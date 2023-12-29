LIVE UPDATES: Multiple Casualties In Central Gaza's Refugee Camps Due To Israeli Strikes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The death toll in Nuseirat and Maghazi refugee camps has risen to 35 due to Israeli bombing in central Gaza. Most of the victims are women and children, according to Al Jazeera.

Since October 7, at least 21,320 people have been killed and 55,603 injured due to Israeli attacks while more than 7,000 are still missing.

UN agencies also warned of the imminent risk of famine facing 40 percent of Gaza's population as displaced Palestinians are forced to queue for hours for food assistance due to shortages in aid shipments.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[11:31 am Doha Time] 'We were all beaten in sensitive areas': Red Crescent member recounts arrest

Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has shared the testimony of Mohammed Saleh, a paramedic at the PRCS ambulance centre in Jabalia about the beating and humiliation he and his colleagues endured when Israeli forces invaded the centre and arrested them a week ago.

“We were all humiliated, we were all beaten in sensitive areas and on our heads and backs,” Saleh said.

“The Israeli forces assaulted our colleague Mohammad Abu Rukbeh. He is wounded due to the aggression and has sustained burns in his legs; he will likely need a skin transplant as one of the occupation's soldiers threw rocks at his legs.”

[10:45 am Doha Time] Israeli forces fire at aid convoy: UNRWA

Israeli soldiers have fired at an aid convoy as it returned from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army, according to Thomas White, director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza.

“Our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage – aid workers should never be a target,” White said on X.

[9 am Doha Time] Humanitarian crisis in Gaza: Displaced Palestinians queue for hours for food amid famine warning

Displaced and famished Palestinians are forced to queue for hours for food assistance in Rafah as acute shortages due to the Israeli military blockade of the Palestinian territory and restrictions on aid shipments imperil the health of hundreds of thousands.

Aid groups say the situation is desperate, and UN agencies have warned that 40 percent of Gaza's population is facing the imminent risk of famine.

According to the latest report issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, more than 90 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million population is also facing high levels of acute food insecurity.

[8 am Doha Time] Hospital directors say Gaza 'must be saved' before times runs out

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Doctor Marwan al-Hams said the hospital has already run out of beds to accommodate incoming patients and warned of the spread of disease due to uncollected garbage and lack of clean drinking water in the southern Gaza Strip.

Aside from those injured in Israeli attacks, the hospital was also flooded with cases of stomach ailments, smallpox, meningitis, and scabies, al-Hams said.

With the onset of winter, he said he expects more cases of seasonal flu and pneumonia.

“The Gaza Strip must be saved before it is too late,” he added.