Karnataka Government Warned Of Protests If Pro-Kannada Activists Are Not Released Within 24 Hours

The protest centred around the demand for Kannada nameplates, took a turbulent turn with the arrest of Narayana Gowda and other pro-Kannada activists. Reports state that the police arrested the activists for pelting stones, arson, and assault during the demonstration. The government alleges that the actions of the protesters were a breach of the law, prompting the arrests.

Vatal Nagaraj, a prominent pro-Kannada activist, has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government's decision to arrest the activists. He has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of betraying the cause of Kannada, citing Siddaramaiah's previous involvement in pro-Kannada movements. Nagaraj claims that the government's actions are an attempt to suppress the voice of those fighting for Kannada rights.



Vatal Nagaraj issued a stern ultimatum in a press statement, giving the government 24 hours to release the detained activists, and warned of a fierce struggle across the state if they are not set free within the stipulated time. Nagaraj emphasised that the government would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the failure to release the pro-Kannada fighters.

CM Siddaramaiah addressed the issue during a press conference, stating the government's commitment to democracy and the constitution, underscoring the importance of peaceful protests within the bounds of the law. Siddaramaiah warned against any attempts to take the law into one's own hands, asserting that the government would not tolerate actions contrary to legal norms.