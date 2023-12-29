Dnipro Under Enemy Fire: Citizens Asked To Keep Information Silence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the air alert, residents of Dnipro are asked to keep information silence.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote about this on Telegram .

"Dnipro, information silence. Official information about the explosions will be released after the air raid alert is lifted," he said.

Enemy troops launch 23 assaults on left bank ofRiver

According to Suspilne, explosions were heard in Dnipro.

An air alert was declared throughout Ukraine as Russian strategic bombers launched cruise missiles.