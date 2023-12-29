Azerbaijan To Grant Years-Long Tax Breaks To Regional Hotels, Sanatoriums

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Tourism
enterprises (hotels and sanatoriums) will receive tax breaks
beginning next year to boost regional tourism growth and minimize
fiscal tax expenses, Trend reports.
In connection with this, the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the implementation of
the law "On amending the Tax Code".
The law mandates a 75 percent reduction in property tax on real
estate used in hotel and sanatorium activities (except during the
period of temporary suspension of entrepreneurial activities in
accordance with Article 16.3 of the Tax Code) in cities and
districts throughout the country, excluding Baku, Sumgait,
Khirdalan, and Absheron districts, for a three-year period.
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.