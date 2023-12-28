Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna: 7 best movies of the superstar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajesh Khanna, India's first cinematic superstar, graced the silver screen with unparalleled charm and acting prowess. Born on December 29, 1942, Khanna left an indelible mark on Bollywood during the late '60s and early '70s. Celebrating his legacy, here's a glimpse into seven of his most iconic films that showcase his versatile talent

Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna! Celebrate the legendary superstar with these 7 iconic films that showcase his timeless talent and cinematic brilliance

A poignant tale of friendship and love, 'Anand' showcases Rajesh Khanna's emotional depth as he portrays a terminally ill patient, his chemistry with Amitabh is still unparalleled

Aradhana catapulted Rajesh Khanna to superstardom.

Khanna's double role and on-screen chemistry with Sharmila Tagore contributed to the film's immense success

This film is known for its emotional storyline and soulful music. Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore deliver exceptional performances in this tale of unrequited love

Avishkaar delves into the intricacies of marriage and relationships. Rajesh Khanna's portrayal of a husband navigating the challenges of married life

Namak Haraam is a powerful drama exploring friendship and societal issues. Rajesh Khanna's intense performance, coupled with Amitabh Bachchan's presence makes it a great watch

A soul-stirring drama, 'Safar' explores themes of love and sacrifice. Rajesh Khanna's nuanced portrayal of a complex character adds depth to the film

In the heartwarming comedy Bawarchi, Rajesh Khanna's charismatic performance as the catalyst for positive change in a dysfunctional family stands out