Tit For Tat In Diplomacy: Paris Fails To Show Reason In Expulsion Of Azerbaijani Diplomats

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
Recently, France, which has been trying to undermine the
national interests of Azerbaijan with its pro-Armenian position,
has already led to the deterioration of diplomatic relations
between the countries with its inadequate behavior. A few days ago,
the summoning of the French ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan, followed by the expulsion of two French
diplomats from the country by declaring them persona non grata, can
be an example of exactly what happened.
In fact, the aggressive policy pursued by the French authority
towards Azerbaijan is still surprising. Regarding the expulsion of
the French diplomats, it was announced that the activities of these
diplomats contradict the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
of 1961.
It is interesting that France, which could not accept
Azerbaijan's rightful remark, tried to respond to it, but showed
its diplomatic instability. Thus, the French Foreign Ministry
called Azerbaijani diplomats persona non grata without giving any
reason and demanded their departure from the country. At present,
this step of France has certainly made the diplomatic relations
between the two countries even more tense.
According to political scientist Fikrat Sadigov, who gave a
comment for AZERNEWS , Azerbaijan gave French
diplomats 48 hours to leave Azerbaijan, accusing them of
undiplomatic activity.
The expert said that although the Azerbaijani side cited the
reason for declaring two diplomats of the French embassy as persona
non grata, France left the retaliatory step against Azerbaijan
without reason.
Fikret Sadigov added that France itself is the main cause of
diplomatic tension between the two countries.
"Initially, the main reason for the aggravation of relations
was the recognition of the so-called artsakh republic by the French
authorities. After that, French officials made unfounded and
fabricated statements against the Azerbaijani state. Subsequently,
the adoption of a resolution against Azerbaijan by the French
Parliament led to an even greater aggravation of relations between
the two states," the expert said.
It is known that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev has repeatedly condemned such double standards by France and
its fabricated statements against Azerbaijan.
Despite the failure of its aggressive policy in the South
Caucasus, the French authorities do not abandon their biased policy
towards Azerbaijan. It is obvious that France unconditionally sided
with Armenia and supported separatism in Garabagh, and this support
continues today. Instead of welcoming the liberation of Azerbaijani
lands after the 30-year invasion despite the four UN resolutions of
international law, Paris is conducting an anti-Azerbaijani
campaign. Today, the French government also plays an important role
in fomenting revanchist sentiments against Azerbaijan by Armenia.
The political aggravation of relations between the countries can
deal a serious blow to the French economy. It is known that French
companies "Total", "Alstom", "Suez", "Thales", "Danone", "Airbus",
"Bouygues", "Iveco", "Sanofi", "Rothschild" have been working in
Azerbaijan for many years in various spheres of economy".
According to the expert, if France crosses the red lines in
relations with Azerbaijan, questions may arise about the activities
of those companies, especially the largest energy and oil company
in Azerbaijan.
"For example, Total Energy is one of the leading companies
involved in gas production in Azerbaijan since 1996. The presence
of this company in Azerbaijan has greatly benefited the French
economy. Further aggravation of relations may lead to the
withdrawal of French companies from Azerbaijan and the rupture of
diplomatic relations," Sadigov said.
Fikret Sadigov added that despite the ongoing tense relations
between France and Azerbaijan, diplomatic relations have not been
broken. This is evident from the activity of the French Embassy in
Azerbaijan, as well as the activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in
France.
"I think that so far this tension will not have a serious impact
on the economic relations of the states, as the political tension
is not so high to affect the economic interests and cooperation in
the economic sphere. Therefore, French companies located in
Azerbaijan will continue their activities," he underlined.
It should be noted that today, while speaking about the burden
of the year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov
touched on the mentioned issue and said that such a position by
France is contrary to the norms of international law.
"If the French state was sure of the innocence of its
employees, it could have gone for it. There was no response from
them. Yesterday, France declared two members of our ambassador's
staff persona non grata. There is a difference between the steps
taken by us and by France. We speak with evidence and facts. This
unjustified step of the French side was another wrong step for this
country," Minister Bayramov said.
MENAFN28122023000195011045ID1107666600
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.