Qatar Central Bank Declares Year-End Closing Holiday

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) in a circular declared the official holiday of the financial institutions on the occasion of the year-end closing.

On its social media, it stated that based on the decision of the Council of Ministers no. (6) for the year 2008 on determining the official holidays in the country, Monday, January 1, 2024 is decided to be an official holiday.



This holiday is for all the financial institutions, Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Financial Markets Authority and Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority on the occasion of the year-end closing, it added.

QCB also stated that all the institutions will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.