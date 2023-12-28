Elon Musk's Tesla To Set Up Its First India Factory In Gujarat, Announcement Likely During Vibrant Gujarat Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Tesla is all set to enter India with its manufacturing plant in Gujarat next year. The negotiation for the establishment of the first manufacturing unit of the EV maker in India has reached its final leg and is likely to conclude soon, according to media reports. The announcement related to the Tesla manufacturing unit in the state is likely to take place in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, going to be held in January 2024, reported Ahmedabad Mirror Read: Tesla robot attacks engineer, pressure for 'swift production' led to safety compromises: ReportFor years, Gujarat has been a strategic location for the business environment. The state is already home to manufacturing units of automakers like Maruti Suzuki, etc. The possible location of the Tesla manufacturing plant could be Sanand, Becharaji, and Dholera, according to the Ahmedabad Mirror report Read: Tesla deliveries to hit record, but fall short of Elon Musk's aspirationsTill now, there has been no official announcement by the EV maker or by the state government in the matter. Recently, Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel expressed optimism about Elon Musk's investment in Gujarat.

While addressing a Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel drew a parallel between Gujarat's awareness and alignment with Tesla's overarching goals Read: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages promises ₹3000 crore investment in GujaratHe also emphasised that the government is actively in talks with the EV maker to finalise the deal on establishing the manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

According to media reports, Gujarat has emerged as a top destination for Tesla to set up its manufacturing plant not just because of the state government's policies but also because of its proximity to ports to enable the export of its products. The EV maker can boost its export from India from locations like Sanand due to their short distance from Kandla-Mundra port in Gujarat Read: P&G India to invest ₹2,000 crore to set up export hub in GujaratThe vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualised in 2003. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit will celebrate \"20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”. The summit serves as a global forum for business networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

MENAFN28122023007365015876ID1107666081