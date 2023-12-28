Hafiz Saeed's Son Talha To Contest Pakistan General Elections In 2024 Here Are 5 Facts About Him

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan is getting ready for the February 8 general elections, and a political party set up by the 26/11 terror attack mastermind and UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed will be in the electoral race to a report by The Dawn, Hafiz Saeed's Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has fielded candidates for most of the constituencies in Pakistan. Interestingly, his son Talha Saeed will contest the polls from the National Assembly's constituency NA-127 in Lahore, as per the report. Also, PMML's central president Khalid Masood Sindhu is taking part in NA-130, against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who has been in jail since July 17, 2019, for other charges, was sentenced in April 2022 by a special anti-terrorism court in Lahore, to a jail term of 33 years for \"financing terrorism.\"ALSO READ: India seeks extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed from PakistanHere are some interesting facts about Talha Saeed:1) Second only to his father, Hafiz Talha Saeed is considered No. 2 in Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).2) As per the Home Ministry, he is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, who has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning, and executing attacks by LeT in India.3) In 2019, Talha Saeed hit headlines following a failed assassination attempt that left a LeT supporter dead and seven others injured. He was supposed to speak at a religious gathering at a refrigerator store in Lahore when an explosion took place, but escaped with injuries.4) Talha filed nomination papers to contest from Lahore's NA-122 constituency, from where former Pakistan prime minister and legendary cricketer Imran Khan may contest polls.5) In 2018, Hafiz Saeed, now in jail, fielded candidates from his Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek party on 265 seats. Now he has entered the polls with the new outfit agency inputs.



