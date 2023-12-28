Compliant Client By Emars Makes Construction Payroll Less Labor Intensive As It Supports The Davis Bacon Act Of 1931

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President and Creator of eMars / Compliant Client

Easily Stay Compliant with the Davis Bacon Act

- Woody ChamberlainSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Making sure that every employee receives the prevailing wage on a government construction job may sound easy if the company has 2 or 3 employees. Add in 15 employees, 31 compliance issues, a variety of job titles for the same employee and flawless security regarding employee information, well, then a group of payroll people need to handle the job.Or... a web-based system that seamlessly, finds any Davis Bacon compliance issues and alerts the payroll manager about errors that could lead to jail time or heavy fines. That same system offers a 3-minute payroll. Would a huge savings of time and money compared to a manually prepared payroll be a smart choice for a construction company that does business with the government?A worry-free payroll system for construction companies doing business with the federal government is available.Compliant Client by eMars was created in 2001 to give construction company owners an easy, flawless, paperless way to be compliant with the Davis Bacon Act of 1931 that enforces a prevailing wage and 31 other compliance issues. This congressional act requires private contractors to be in compliance with each check paid to employees on all federally funded construction projects over $2,000.Compliant Client was designed with input from the Department of Labor and government contractors. Government auditors are given a portal to view the progress of every project. A real-time environment was created to block contractors from altering pay rates then submitting payroll.Construction companies need this type of system to stay in compliance with the Davis Bacon Act.Many construction companies, however, prepare their payrolls manually. Humans make errors.Compliant Client by eMars is used by many construction companies.More than 48,000+ users are handling projects in 45 states, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico use Compliant Client. This system processes between 2,000 and 3,000 payrolls a day. Some payrolls have thousands of workers. Other payrolls have as few as 15 employees.Compliant Client provides immediate, concurrent, real time visibility of all payroll records of the sub, prime, plus - the owner agency. All screens are printable via this paperless system. Every submitted payroll is audited, online and in real time. The results are instantaneous, allowing for immediate corrections.A typical payroll is prepared by 1 person in less than 3 minutes.Compliant Client requires a PC and about 30 minutes of training. Complete implementation takes less than 1 day. Users report an 80% productivity improvement over manual payrolls.Compliant Client also encrypts its at rest data."Security is tantamount", says Woody Chamberlain, President of eMars/Compliant Client.Mr. Chamberlain continued:“Users have a choice of 13 different security roles. Each role enables the user to perform defined processes.”Easily stay compliant with the Davis Bacon Act of 1931.Encrypted. Strong. Easy to use. Web based. Fairly priced.

Woody Chamberlain

eMars / Compliant Client

+1 480-595-0466

email us here

Davis Bacon Act with eMars