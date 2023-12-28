Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Renewable Energy Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

An online meeting was held with the participation of Deputy Director of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources (SAARES) Kamran Huseynov and Director of the Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF) Jaba Khmaladze, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the renewable energy projects of the two countries and state support mechanisms in this direction were reported at the meeting.

Possible opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy between the countries were considered, and a mutual exchange of knowledge and experience on attracting investors by the government was discussed.

It should be noted that the Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF) is a joint stock company established in 2010 by the Government of Georgia to facilitate investment and development of the country's renewable energy sector. It aims to develop renewable energy projects and works mainly on the development of hydro, wind, and solar energy projects. GEDF uses its resources to maximize installed capacity and generation added to the Georgian energy market.