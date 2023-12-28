Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Renewable Energy Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
An online meeting was held with the participation of Deputy
Director of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy
Sources (SAARES) Kamran Huseynov and Director of the Georgian
Energy Development Fund (GEDF) Jaba Khmaladze, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the renewable energy projects of
the two countries and state support mechanisms in this direction
were reported at the meeting.
Possible opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable
energy between the countries were considered, and a mutual exchange
of knowledge and experience on attracting investors by the
government was discussed.
It should be noted that the Georgian Energy Development Fund
(GEDF) is a joint stock company established in 2010 by the
Government of Georgia to facilitate investment and development of
the country's renewable energy sector. It aims to develop renewable
energy projects and works mainly on the development of hydro, wind,
and solar energy projects. GEDF uses its resources to maximize
installed capacity and generation added to the Georgian energy
market.
