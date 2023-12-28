Over 5,600 Trucks In Queues At Ukraine Borders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The border with Ukraine continues to be blocked in Poland, with about 4,000 trucks waiting in lines.
The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this to Ukrinform.
"The blocking of the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoints continues. According to Polish border guards, as of this morning, 2,630 trucks are queuing at these three crossing points towards Ukraine. The largest number of them is 1,200 opposite Yahodyn," the spokesman stated. Read also:
Waiting time for trucks to cross border in Dorohusk 21 days
He reminded that on December 24, in the morning, traffic was unblocked at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, but queues still remain - 1,000 trucks are waiting.
Demchenko noted that due to the actions in Poland, drivers and carriers are looking for alternative routes, which leads to an increase in truck traffic in other areas and, as a result, to longer queues. For example, 500 trucks were waiting to cross the border from Slovakia to Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint in the morning.
As of the morning, 650 trucks were waiting to cross from Hungary to Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.
From Romania, 900 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Porubne checkpoint, the spokesman added. Read also:
Production at largest plants in Zakarpattia under threat due to blockade
As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.
Among the main requirements is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.
