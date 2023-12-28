CEC Chairman Meets With Head Of OSCE Office For Democratic Institutions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
On 28 December, Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC) Mazahir Panahov met with the head of the OSCE Office for
Democratic Institutions and Human Rights mission Johan Murphy in
connection with the extraordinary presidential election of the
Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for 7 February 2024, Azernews reports.
According to the Media and Communications Department of the
Secretariat of the Central Election Commission, the CEC Chairman
welcomed the head and members of the observation mission and
expressed satisfaction with the meeting.
Expressing his gratitude to Chairman Mazahir Panahov for finding
time for the meeting despite the busy reception at the CEC and busy
schedule, Johann Murphy informed about the structure and
composition of the election observation mission. The mission
members inquired about the preparations for the upcoming elections
and asked the CEC Chairman to inform them about the ongoing and
planned projects.
Chairman M. Panahov underlined that the structure headed by him
attaches great importance to relations with international
organisations, is always open for cooperation and all processes are
carried out in conditions of wide publicity.
The Chairman talked of Azerbaijan's electoral system, electoral
legislation, principles of activity of electoral commissions, and
various projects implemented and envisaged in connection with the
upcoming elections.
Saying that the preparation for the elections is going on
consistently and systematically, the Chairman noted that in the
extraordinary elections of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, 5 political parties have been nominated so far, 10 have
been nominated by the candidates themselves, in total 15 persons
have been approved by relevant decisions of the CEC.
M. Panahov also noted that by the requirements of the Electoral
Code, the submitted signature sheets and other election documents
are currently being checked by a professional working group. The
CEC Chairman invited the members of the election observation
mission to actively participate at any time both in the
verification of signature sheets and in any other election-related
procedures.
He noted that, like all stages, ample opportunities have been
created to observe these processes, which are carried out in full
transparency and open to the public.
Like other stakeholders, they can always directly observe the
developments.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on some issues of
mutual interest.
MENAFN28122023000195011045ID1107665133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.