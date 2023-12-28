US Judge Stirred But Not Shaken By Pierce Brosnan; Could Face Six Months In Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Dec 28 (IANS) Irish actor and film producer Pierce Brosnan, who's best known for playing James Bond in such memorable films as 'Golden Eye' and 'The World Is Not Enough', has been slapped with a court date in Wyoming for allegedly wandering into 'delicate' and dangerous protected hot springs at Yellowstone National Park, according to 'Daily Mail'.

Brosnan stands accused of venturing off the permitted path and attempting to get a closer look at thermals in the Mammoth Terraces section.

He has been cited twice over the alleged violations on November 1, and is scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick on January 23.

Brosnan has been charged with Foot Travel in a Thermal Area and Closure Violation, according to court documents filed on Tuesday, and quoted by 'Daily Mail'.

The Mammoth Terraces, notes 'Daily Mail', are a popular feature in Yellowstone, constantly changing in colour and activity.

Federal rules stipulate visitors to national parks must stay on the designated walkways. Venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Brosnan is just the latest tourist to try to bend the rules at the stunning park. At least 22 people have died from burns sustained in Yellowstone's springs and geysers.

They include Colin Nathaniel Scott, who is thought to have dissolved in the hot acidic water after leaving the boardwalk at the park's Norris Geyser Basin in search of a place to soak in 2015.

