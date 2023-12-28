Demarcation And Delimitation Process Takes Long, Think Tank Head Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Analysis of
International Relations (CAMO), Farid Shafiyev, said at a press
conference dedicated to the results of 2023 that Azerbaijan's goal
is a peace agreement with Armenia, and we are very close to it, Azernews reports.
The chairman noted that it is difficult to name the exact date
of signing the peace agreement yet.
"The process of demarcation and delimitation takes a very long
time, so this issue will not be included in the document. With
Russia, this process took 25 years, and part of the border with
Georgia is still undefined," Shafiyev said.
To recall, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan
stated that Armenia has received Azerbaijan's latest proposals on
the text of the peace treaty.
It should be noted that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has responded to Armenia's latest
proposals on the peace treaty.
According to the Armenian Prime Minister, Yerevan is ready to
take effective and concrete steps to open communications in the
region.
"For more than 30 years, Armenia's borders with Turkiye and
Azerbaijan have been closed, and today we are talking and
discussing a lot about the possibility of unblocking transport
communications in the region," the Prime Minister said.
MENAFN28122023000195011045ID1107664963
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.