START THE YEAR STRONG WITH REGISTRATION FOR TRIYAS 2024 NOW OPEN

Athletes across the UAE can sign up for the 14th edition of the local classic, with exclusive early bird discounts up to 30% now available.

2023 saw over 1300 athletes take on the challenge, set to return to Yas Marina Circuit on 24th February 2024. TriYas set to include thrilling activities including stand-up paddle boarding and roller skating for 2024 edition.

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: With the new year fast approaching, organisers for the upcoming 2024 edition of TriYAS have announced registration is now open for the 14th edition, with exclusive early bird discounts now available for athletes looking to secure their spot at the region's first day to night triathlon event.

With many athletes already signed up to take on the challenge on Saturday 24th February, organisers have confirmed participants looking to book their place in the illustrious local classic will avail up to 25% off on early bird registration till the end of January 2024, with an additional offer for those who sign up before January 8.

Encouraging athletes of all ages and abilities to Make It Your Moment, the 2024 edition will see more categories than before in the region's only day-tonight triathlon, including roller skating and padel boarding options alongside the traditional triathlon and duathlon events around the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track.

The 2023 staging of the local classic saw more than 1,380 athletes competing across 12 categories, with elite triathletes and first-time joiners taking part side-by-side to complete the run, swim and bike variations of the event.

After last year's 32% increase in participation from the UAE's youngest triathletes with over 150 young athletes taking part, the 2024 edition will also see the return of TriKIDS, with a number of categories for young competitors to participate in and develop their fitness abilities.

Ahead of the 14th edition of the local classic, athletes looking to join the 13,000 athletes to have taken on the challenge can test their fitness level on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, with weekly, free-to-enter TrainYas sessions available at the Yas Island track.