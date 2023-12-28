Iran, Iraq Sign Mou On Training Cooperation In Oil Sector

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





TEHRAN, Dec 28 (NNN-XINHUA) - Iran and Iraq on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on providing training courses for workers in the oil sector, Shana News Agency affiliated with the Iranian Oil Ministry reported.

The MoU was signed between Mehdi Ali-Madadi, Iran's deputy oil minister for management and human resources development, and Bassim Mohammed Khudair, Iraqi deputy oil minister for extraction affairs, in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the report said.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdel-Ghani also attended the signing ceremony, it added.

Under the MoU, which is set to be implemented within the next few weeks, the two sides agreed to provide training courses for the two countries' oil ministry staff, start research cooperation, and hold online meetings.

At a meeting between the two countries' delegations on the same day, Owji said Iran and Iraq could implement numerous joint projects based on the two states' huge hydrocarbon reserves for bilateral interests.

Abdel-Ghani, for his part, encouraged Iranian companies to“have a share” in his country's different projects, including the development of the joint oilfields.

The Iraqi minister listed the joint investments in gas production and oil refinery construction as potential areas for bilateral cooperation.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Owji said Iran is fully ready to help Iraq develop its oil industry, both upstream and downstream sectors.

He added that during their meeting, the two sides also reached favorable agreements in the areas of exploration, development of the joint oilfields, and renovation and reconstruction of Iraqi refineries with support from Iranian experts. - NNN-XINHUA