Qatar Underscores Unwavering Support To Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council participated Wednesday in an emergency meeting of Palestine Committee of Arab Parliament in Cairo, within the framework of the preparation for the parliament's special session due to be convened Thursday at the General-Secretariat of Arab League titled: "Supporting Palestine and Gaza".

The session intends to discuss the developments regarding war on Gaza and the dangerous escalation in the West Bank.

Shura Council member HE Shaikha bint Yousuf al-Jufairi, who represented the council at the meeting, underscored the significance of the unwavering efforts to support the Palestinian people, espousing the Palestinian cause and the importance of getting humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip to handle the tragic humanitarian situations.

She also stressed the importance of ceasefire as the only way to halt bloodshed in Gaza, calling for abiding by the international humanitarian law with respect to the responsibilities of the occupying state, adding that the international community should uphold its responsibility towards the Palestinian cause.

HE al-Jufairi affirmed that Qatar's leadership, government, and people are at the forefront of countries that support the Palestinian cause with its entire phases, emphasising that Qatar continues to provide all kinds of humanitarian and development assistance to improve the living and economic conditions facing the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Arab Parliament Speaker, Adel bin Abdulrahman al-Asoumi, underscored that the parliament supports the Palestinian cause as the primary and central cause for Arabs, appreciating the Palestinian people for their relentless resilience and struggle to regain their land and their legitimate rights, primarily the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He denounced the Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip and cutting off all critical services from the Palestinian people, including water, electricity and food items, in addition to the arbitrary killings in the West Bank and Jerusalem, bloody escalation against the Palestinian people.

