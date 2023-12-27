Cabinet Of Ministers May Lease Water Fund Lands Of Caspian Sea In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The lands of the
water fund, including the bottom in the Azerbaijani sector of the
Caspian Sea (lake) (based on proposals of the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources), and lands of 20-50-meter coastal strip may
be leased by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.
This was reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham
Aliyev on amendments to the decree on the application of the Law of
the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Land Lease".
