Stix Bones And The BONE Squad Olimpik Soul Album World Premier Release Party Features Olympian Bob Beamon On Percussion

"Olimpik Soul" World Premier Album Release

The BONE Squad "Olimpik Soul" World Premier Release Party Featuring Recording Debut of Olympic Gold Medalist Bob Beamon

Bob Beamon's 1968 Iconic Gold Medal Long Jump at Mexico City Olympic Games

Stix Bones and BONE Squad "Olimpik Soul" Album Release Party Live Performance January 12, 2024 at The Cutting Room NYC

- Bob Beamon 1968 USA Olympic HOF'er and Gold MedalistNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stix Bones and The BONE Squad, featuring percussionist and Olympic Gold Medalist Bob Beamon, are excited to be performing great jazz live, on Friday, January 12, 2024, at The Cutting Room NYC in support of their new“Olimpik Soul” Official Album Release Party.Today, fifty-five (55) years after Bob Beamon's iconic, Gold Medal long jump at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics he has returned to his original life passion, which is his love for music. In the mid-1950s, in South Jamaica, Queens (NY) the sounds of improvised Latin/Afro percussion caught his attention. He was nine (9) years old and a newfound passion for music saved his life from the tough streets of South Jamaica.Local musicians influenced and inspired Bob. He started playing percussion in local schools and churches, building his life around music before discovering his athletic potential. As a teen, Bob chose to commit to sports which took time away from his beloved music activities.“Whether describing music or describing athletics it's all about rhythm”, said Bob Beamon 1968 USA Olympic HOF'er and Gold Medalist.“If you concentrate on timing, movement, and visualization, mix it up, you can come up with some incredible results.”Stix and The BONE Squad recently released two (2) singles“LEAP” and“BE THANKFUL” from the Olimpik Soul album featuring the beautiful vocals of Khadejia who is known for singing on recordings with Jay-Z, Salt N Pep, Mary J. Blige, Shaggy, and Wyclef of the Fugees and legendary poet Abiodun Oyewole of The Last Poets, who worked with Stix early in his career. Both singles are currently available on all music digital platforms and have been given rave reviews. It is a preview of the exciting music to come from this amazing band.“Early this year I was introduced to Bob Beamon by his cousin Al Brisbane who is our BONE Squad bassist,” said Stix Bones – Founder of BONE Squad.“Bob and I hit it off right away. I've been in awe of his commitment, passion, and of course, his incredible musical talent.”The“Olimpik Soul” Album Release Party will take place Friday, January 12, 2024, in NYC, at The Cutting Room venue. The BONE Squad appreciates the support from current event sponsors including Brooklyn Wine Co, The Buoniconti Fund, and World Business Lenders, to date.If you want to attend and support the evening's album release, please contact – Carol Green at ...To purchase individual event tickets visit – , and purchase your tickets today.About Stix Bones and The BONE Squad |BONE Entertainment is the home for Brooklyn native drummer and producer Stix Bones. Stix started his music career performing/ touring the US and abroad with Hip Hop artists and poets including Rahzel The Godfather of Noise (The Roots), D.J. Maseo (De La Soul), CEO Derrick N Ashong (TBTM), Jessica Care Moore. Stix launched his career as an artist with his chart-topping Smooth Jazz album Groove Like This. Today, Stix's music is sampled by Beatmakers & Producers, and heard on Spotify playlists, Jazz radio, and DJ mix shows worldwide. Stix Bones whose musical influences are a mix of Hip Hop and Jazz musicians, has built a respectable name amongst Jazz & Hip Hop artists and is excited to introduce our big Brother of Noble Excellence (BONE), Olympic record holder and Hall of Famer, Bob Beamon playing on percussion.For More Information Concerning Bob Beamon Contact:Ray Schulte – Schulte Sports Marketing & Public Relations, Inc. / ...Laura Dorsey – Beamon Communications -For More Information Concerning Stix Bones Contact:Carol Green – Redwood Entertainment / ...

