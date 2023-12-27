Countries Like France Must Know Not To Sow Chaos In Azerbaijan - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Countries like
France should know that they will not be able to sow chaos in
Azerbaijan, Advisor of Azerbaijan's Academy of Public
Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, chairman of Baku
Political Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov told Trend .
"The declaration of two employees of the French Embassy in
Azerbaijan as undesirable persons once again shows that everything
is under Azerbaijan's control. Attempts to undermine stability will
remain unsuccessful. Countries like France should know that they
will not be able to sow chaos in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has shown
its strength. Under Azerbaijan's leadership, a new geopolitical and
geo-economic configuration is being created in the region, and
there will be no place for France and countries like it," Mammadov
said.
He noted that Azerbaijan together with its partners was the
organizer and participant of events against French
neo-imperialism.
"We observe France's disgraceful foreign policy. Attempts to
interfere in the internal affairs of other countries are a clear
illustration of neo-imperialism policy. Unfortunately, when we
speak of neo-imperialism, we are primarily referring to France. It
has no plans to settle down, as seen by the summoning of the French
ambassador to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.
France wishes to rebuild its shaky 'power' in specific regions by
intruding in the South Caucasus region and working with Pashinyan,"
Mammadov added.
