Countries Like France Must Know Not To Sow Chaos In Azerbaijan - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Countries like France should know that they will not be able to sow chaos in Azerbaijan, Advisor of Azerbaijan's Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, chairman of Baku Political Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov told Trend .

"The declaration of two employees of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan as undesirable persons once again shows that everything is under Azerbaijan's control. Attempts to undermine stability will remain unsuccessful. Countries like France should know that they will not be able to sow chaos in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has shown its strength. Under Azerbaijan's leadership, a new geopolitical and geo-economic configuration is being created in the region, and there will be no place for France and countries like it," Mammadov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan together with its partners was the organizer and participant of events against French neo-imperialism.

"We observe France's disgraceful foreign policy. Attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries are a clear illustration of neo-imperialism policy. Unfortunately, when we speak of neo-imperialism, we are primarily referring to France. It has no plans to settle down, as seen by the summoning of the French ambassador to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday. France wishes to rebuild its shaky 'power' in specific regions by intruding in the South Caucasus region and working with Pashinyan," Mammadov added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel