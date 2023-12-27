Cabinet Of Ministers Determines Status Of State Historical, Cultural, And Ethnographic Reserve

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the "List of
subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the State
Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azernews reports that
the relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
According to the document, the State Historical, Cultural, and
Ethnographic Reserve was included in the "List of subordinate
institutions not included in the structure of the State Tourism
Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan".
The record part of the document was cancelled.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107661081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.