(MENAFN) In a controversial move, a Ukrainian court has handed down a five-year prison sentence to an undisclosed member of a banned opposition party for expressing pro-Russian sentiments in private conversations. The individual, who had previously served on the Cherkasy City Council and later became an aide to a Member of Parliament, faced charges in the aftermath of the suspension and subsequent ban of the Opposition Platform – For Life political party in Ukraine.



The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine suspended the activities of the opposition party in March 2022, accusing it of operating in the interest of Moscow. Months later, a court ruling officially banned the party. The Office of the Prosecutor General in Ukraine revealed the recent conviction on its Telegram channel, stating that the defendant was found "guilty of justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and glorifying its participants."



According to prosecutors, the former municipal council member expressed pro-Russian views in private conversations with close relatives and acquaintances. The individual allegedly praised Russia's actions in Ukraine and personally lauded President Vladimir Putin. A quoted statement attributed to the defendant read, "To Russia’s victory on our long-suffering Ukrainian soil! It needs to be cleansed."



This case follows similar charges brought against a 62-year-old woman from Cherkasy in Central Ukraine, who is accused of justifying Russia's actions and drawing comparisons between the Ukrainian government and the Nazis in a phone conversation with a friend.



The sentencing has ignited debates about freedom of expression and political dissent in Ukraine, particularly in the context of the ban on the Opposition Platform – For Life party. Critics argue that the case raises concerns about the boundaries of acceptable speech and the potential suppression of political opposition. As Ukraine grapples with these legal and political challenges, the case adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions surrounding free speech and political dissent within the country.





