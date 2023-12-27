G7 Could Use Russian Assets To 'Finance And Lease' Ukraine's Victory

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) partners must transfer some $500 billion of Russian frozen assets – of which at least $300 billion is Russian Central Bank reserves and up to $200 billion of funds belonging to sanctioned oligarchs – so Ukraine can achieve its dual objective of liberating its country from Russian occupation and becoming a full member of the European Union.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin speaks to Capitol Intelligence/CI Ukraine on oligarchs operating as organized crime at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington on September 26, 2023.

President Joe Biden, as his wartime predecessor Franklin D Roosevelt did, could bypass isolationist opposition in Congress by instituting a“finance and lease” program where Ukraine can immediately access Russian assets to purchase war materiel, finance the country's budget and reinforce the country's private sector.

And unlike FDR's“Lend-Lease Act of 1941” to Great Britain, the Soviet Union, and the Republic of China, Ukraine would be merely accessing funds already earmarked for postwar reconstruction, a task that becomes every day more burdensome and costly as the war with Russia enters its third year.

It is also time for Biden to have US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen openly campaign that Ukraine immediately be given full drawdown authority on the $300 billion of frozen Russian Central Bank assets and US Attorney General Merrick Garland aggressively use the long arm of US law to force the transfer up to $200 billion of oligarch wealth to refinance and regrow the country's critical private-sector economy.

The White House has already been utilizing news-media leaks by high-ranking US Treasury officials (such as Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyamo) to put out the message that Russian Central Bank assets must be transferred to Ukraine.

It is now time for Yellen to lead the call for the asset transfer as the former US Federal Reserve chairwoman did when she orchestrated the original freeze with former European Central Bank president and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Former British prime minister and current UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron was the first G7 official to demand publicly the transfer of Russian state assets to Ukraine during his first Foreign Office visit to the United States on December 9 ahead of a contentious congressional vote to approve $61 billion in financial and military aid to Ukraine.

“Instead of just freezing that money, let's take that money, spend it on rebuilding Ukraine

and that is, if you like, a down payment on reparations that Russia will one day have to pay for the

illegal invasion

that they've undertaken,” Cameron said.“I've looked at all the arguments and so far, I haven't seen anything that convinces me this is a bad idea.”

The vote on US aid to Ukraine is expected early in the new year after being hijacked by“America First” Republicans, while the EU package was delayed by a veto by Hungary's Viktor Orban.

Former World Bank president Robert B Zoellick and former US treasury secretary Larry Summers both agree that seized Russian Central Bank assets could be transferred and reutilized by Ukraine under US and international law.