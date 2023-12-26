In Dorohusk, Waiting Time For Trucks To Cross Border More Than Month

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The time for trucks to cross the border at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint is now more than 30 days due to the growing protest by Polish carriers.

This was stated by the Customs Administration in Lublin and Polish carriers, Ukrinform reports citing Rmf24 .

According to the estimates of the Customs Administration in Lublin, as of today, there are 1,500 trucks in line in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint.

The estimated waiting time, considering the current pace of vehicle transit, is more than a month, Polish customs officials report.

They emphasize that such long waiting times for crossing the border have arisen due to the intensification of the protest by carriers at this checkpoint. The head of the protest of carriers in Dorohusk, Edyta Ozygała, told PAP that now one truck is allowed to cross into Ukraine every three hours, although before that it was the other way around - three trucks per hour.

Ozygała said that the protest has been going on for eight weeks, and they must somehow change their tactics. For seven weeks, their concessions to the Ukrainian side have not brought results, so they are intensifying the protest, she added.

As per Polish customs officials, 950 trucks are waiting to cross the border at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, and the waiting time for crossing the border is 12 days.

According to the Polish police, 570 trucks are waiting in line to cross the border at Medyka-Shehyni, and 580 trucks are waiting in line at Korczowa-Krakivets. The waiting time to cross the border at Medyka, where Polish farmers suspended their protest until early January, is approximately four days.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On Sunday, December 24, Polish farmers suspended the blockade of traffic for trucks near the Medyka checkpoint until January 2-3. Meanwhile, Polish carriers refused to do so and continue to blockade the roads in front of the checkpoints in Dorohusk, Korczowa, and Hrebenne.