Tragic Killing Of Transgender Individual Sparks Outcry For Justice In Peshawar

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Unknown assailants fatally shot a transgender individual, Obaidy, near Government College Chowk Faqirabad in Peshawar. Police responded promptly, securing the body for post-mortem, but the victim lacked identification documents.

SP Faqirabad Division Osama Amin Cheema stated that evidence, including empty shells, was collected at the crime scene, with ongoing efforts to obtain CCTV footage. A comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the facts surrounding the incident.

Arzoo, the provincial president of the transgender community, identified the victim as Obeidy, an Afghan refugee residing in Patang Chowk, Peshawar.

Condemning the incident, Arzoo urged a transparent investigation and swift arrest of the perpetrators, emphasizing the insecurity faced by the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar. She called on the government to prioritize the immediate protection of transgender individuals.