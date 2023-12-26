Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Message To Jacqueline Fernandez Says 'Wear Anything In Black, So That...': Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in jail in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case, reportedly sent a message on WhatsApp to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez asking her to wear black clothes during a court hearing. According to a report, Sukesh used a \"fake number\" to send messages from jail to the actor.\"Baby this month on 6th, we have a court date and if you are produced by VC please wear a black kurta or wear anything in black, so that I know you have seen all my messages and you Love?? So baby and missing you Ton I love you, baby girl, you are mine mine forever...,\" read one of the messages sent by Sukesh to Jacqueline on June 30, 2023, India Today reported, Sukesh was reportedly left upset after Jacqueline did not appear in black clothes during the court hearing. Following this, Sukesh wrote: \"Baby, it's really upsetting to see you did not wear Black on that day during the court hearing. Baby, I really don't understand what are you even thinking, running away or avoiding me is not going to help in any way has it is only going to be me by your side in all from of ways...\"In another message, the conman asked Jacqueline to \"wear any colour, a multi-colored Kurta or just a plain white shirt\" while appearing in the court on \"18th\". He reportedly messaged her: \"18th court production on VC please wear any colour, a multi-colored Kurta or just a plain white shirt without any design that I know that you have seen this message... I love you so much.\"ALSO READ: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls Nora Fatehi 'gold digger'According to India Today, Sukesh also claimed that Jacqueline would be approached by film director and music writer Luv Ranjan for a movie report came at a time when Sukesh Chandrasekhar had allegedly threatened to produce \"unseen\" evidence against Jacqueline. Earlier too, several reports had emerged, suggesting that Sukesh wrote a letter to the actor on several occasions, Jacqueline had approached the Delhi Patiala court to restrain Sukesh from contacting her. Jacqueline, through her plea, alleged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters to numerous electronic and print media platforms, ANI reported this, Sukesh filed an application in the Patiala House Court, stating that the Bollywood actor's plea against him has suppressed multiple facts in connection with the ₹200 crore extortion case Chandrasekhar's fresh application stated, \"I am ready to undergo any punishment if even one single letter sent to Jacqueline proves or covers my content that is threatening, intimidating or related to any of the cases or matters pertaining to the ongoing EOW (Economic Offence Wing) or ED cases,\" ANI reported EOW, in its reply, supported Jacqueline Fernandez's application. It stated that it has been observed that the accused, Sukash Chandrasekhar, has also been in the habit of sending letters concerning the present applicant to media platforms through various means, which is not only harassing or threatening the present applicant directly but also affecting her social and professional assignments Chandrasekhar was accused of cheating and extortion from Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

