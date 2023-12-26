Israel Reports Blast Near Embassy In New Delhi; Delhi Police Finds No Trace Of Explosion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An explosion was reported near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. A spokesperson of the Israel Embassy confirmed that around 5:08 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy.

However, the Delhi Police, which deployed personnel and forensic teams promptly to the scene, left the spot upon discovering no evidence of an explosion.

Earlier, a witness informed the media that he had heard a loud noise.

"At around 5 pm, while on duty, I heard a loud sound. Upon investigation, I observed smoke emanating from the top of a tree; that's the extent of what I witnessed... The police have recorded my statement," he stated.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon confirmed that he was not present at the embassy when the alleged blast took place.

All diplomats and staff of the embassy are safe, he said.

To recall, two years ago, an explosion occurred outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, causing damage to cars but fortunately resulting in no injuries. India had then attributed the attack to the Quds Force branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In a separate incident in February 2012, the wife of the Israeli military attaché was injured in a car bomb attack in New Delhi. Investigations pointed to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as being responsible for the bombing, which was part of a series of attempted attacks against Israeli targets worldwide, attributed to Iran during that period.