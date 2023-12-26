A Policy Turning Azerbaijan Into Driving Force Behind Global Challenges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev
It's no secret that the post-pandemic and post-war eras of the
world are not the same as they were. The expansion of
digitalization tendencies is one of the primary characteristics of
the new system. Even prior to the current era, the state placed a
high priority on ensuring that our nation is well-prepared for this
global issue, and the government has consistently taken action in
this regard.
President Ilham Aliyev's determination was important in the
successful implementation of several innovative projects in our
nation; digitization, efficiency, accountability, and transparency
were identified as critical factors. Due to the foresightful
policies of the nation's leadership, these timely implementation
efforts and their ongoing positive impact are the outcome of the
ambition to make Azerbaijan one of the driving forces behind global
challenges.
The state leader's July 13, 2013, decree on the establishment of
the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a significant step
in the direction of comprehensive institutional reforms in public
administration. Based on the most up-to-date knowledge and
acknowledged by respected international organisations and the
global community, the state agency "ASAN Service" has been
effectively offering public services for over a decade. To date,
the centres have reviewed the appeals of over 66 million
citizens.
With the scale, volume, complexity, and changes brought about by
digitalization being so different from everything that has happened
to humans before, the idea of "ASAN Service" is a clear
illustration of the enormous potential for the growth of the
digital economy ecosystem in Azerbaijan. "I want to
emphasise again, as I have done so many times, that this is a true
revolution in the sphere of public services. Asan Service is an
intellectual product of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani brand. The
product that we currently export," President Ilham Aliyev
said.
The ASAN Service Centres improve the management system in this
area and represent a unique single-window model that allows
citizens to use 400 services provided by 15 public and 30 private
organisations "under one roof." They also coordinate the activities
of employees of central or local executive authorities, budgetary
organisations, and state legal entities, including public legal
entities created on behalf of the state. They have laid a strong
foundation for the development of the new strategy to guarantee
public satisfaction and the establishment of citizen-government
relations at a completely new standard in the nation.
This idea has generated a lot of interest internationally and
has grown to be Azerbaijan's exclusive intellectual property over
time. Thus, more than 20 memoranda of understanding have been
reached with different nations and international organisations to
date in order to exchange experience in areas related to
innovation. Additionally, ASAN Service has been recognised as a
winner in several international nominations as a commendable model
of providing public services, emphasising its significant role in
both achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the
advancement of human rights.
By Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated September 23, 2016, a
public legal entity called "ABAD" (ASAN Support to Family Business)
was established to ensure the sustainability of the achieved
successes as well as the introduction of innovations and new
technological opportunities in the field of small business. In
addition to encouraging the growth of micro, small, and
medium-sized businesses, raising the employment rate of the
populace, and creating successful family farms, the creation of
folk crafts was encouraged, therefore highlighting the many areas
of the nation. The establishment of ABAD increased the amount of
tax money going to the state budget and established a tradition of
new economic ties throughout the nation. It also serves as a
glaring example of President Ilham Aliyev's prudent,
well-considered strategy towards the localization and integration
of processes occurring in a world that is becoming more
interconnected.
The establishment of "ASAN Volunteers" in tandem with the work
being done is much valued by the national populace and supports the
volunteer movement's efforts as well as Azerbaijan's youth policy.
The successful synthesis of managerial traditions from the East and
the West is revealed through the implementation of various local
and international projects, the full participation of volunteers in
public service, and their preservation of traditions inherited from
Heydar Aliyev's ideology, which leads to citizen satisfaction in
the service sector.
President Ilham Aliyev has, on the whole, been the most
innovative member of the Azerbaijani nation throughout the previous
20 years. Azerbaijan has formed a new culture, as seen by our
nation's efforts to localize the world's most advanced challenges
in integration, modernization, and renovation. These efforts are
the foundation of all of our recent triumphs.
As a result, the consistent actions taken and the sustainable
policy put in place have allowed the President of Azerbaijan to
carry out the 2020 decision, which is based on the standards and
precepts of international law. However, this also shows that
Azerbaijan is currently only a global messenger of peace,
tranquility, and sustainable development.
Mazahir Afandiyev is a member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
