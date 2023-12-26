Cosmic discoveries by AUS professor and students advance knowledge in gamma-ray bursts and beyond

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE. December 26, 2023 – The enigmatic depths of the universe have long held humanity's interest. Dr. Nidhal Guessoum, Professor in Physics at American University of Sharjah (AUS), has been avidly exploring its mysteries along with a dedicated team of physics students, advancing research into gamma-ray bursts, supernovae, hypernovae, kilonovae and the emerging realm of gravitational waves.



Dr. Guessoum and his team have been investigating the colossal energy produced by gamma-ray bursts, which dwarf the sun's entire 10-billion-year energy output within mere seconds, as well as other intriguing properties. They're also exploring supernovae, the cataclysmic end of large stars; hypernovae, the intense explosions of massive stars leading to "long" gamma-ray bursts; and kilonovae, which arise from the dramatic collision of two neutron stars or a neutron star with a black hole. All these investigations are closely tied to the realm of gravitational waves–ripples in space caused by energetic processes in the universe–another focal point of their research.



"In 2015, scientists discovered waves from space caused by two black holes merging a billion light-years away. Then, in 2017, they detected two neutron stars joining together 130 million light-years away. These findings began a new chapter in studying the cosmos, showing just how valuable and impactful our research can be," said Dr. Guessoum



The research's global scope is underlined by AUS' role as the regional node for the Global Rapid Advanced Network Devoted to the Multi-messenger Addicts (GRANDMA) collaboration, which spans from China to Brazil.



Dr. Guessoum praised the contribution of his research team, saying: “The research team has showcased their prowess in simulations, data analysis, and modeling and have made remarkable strides in gamma-ray burst physics, with a plethora of published papers to their credit.”



For Ilma Abdi, a physics major and research collaborator, working with Dr. Guessoum has shaped her academic journey.



"As a member of this research team, I've had the privilege to actively explore gamma-ray bursts, hypernovae and supernovae. My varied responsibilities within the team and my summer internship with the international GRANDMA collaboration in France have been monumental in shaping my academic journey. AUS is truly a hub of discovery, fostering ambition and curiosity at every juncture," said Abdi.



Dalya Akl, a physics major and another research collaborator, praised her experience.

“Collaborating with Dr. Guessoum on time-sensitive, high-energy astrophysics research has significantly enriched my grasp of diverse research methodologies. This experience has broadened my insights into the complexities and challenges intrinsic to astrophysics research. Engaging directly with Dr. Guessoum on the analysis of electromagnetic counterparts to gamma-ray bursts and gravitational wave events has equipped me with invaluable expertise in astrophysics coding, script development, data refinement, photometric analysis and kilonova modeling,” Akl said.



The team’s collaborations extend globally, encompassing the USA and France, and regionally across the UAE, Bahrain and Algeria.



“Although our work is rooted in ‘discovery science,’ we believe that today's cosmic discoveries might pave the way for monumental applications in the future, akin to the trajectory of Einstein's relativity,” Dr. Guessoum said.



Highlighting the future direction of the research, Dr. Guessoum said: "We're part of a global campaign following gravitational wave detections. Our recent insights are leading to promising outcomes. The impending launch of the international Space Variable Objects Monitor satellite, integrated with a relay antenna at AUS, scheduled to be launched around the end of 2023, holds immense promise for our research."



AUS is inspired by the UAE's space exploration endeavors. With each milestone, from the pioneering Thuraya Telecommunications Company in 1997 to the audacious Mars 2117 Project, AUS faculty and students find renewed motivation to contribute to this national mission. As the UAE charts new frontiers in space, AUS pledges its commitment to fostering academic excellence and research that aligns with, and supports, the nation's cosmic aspirations.







