Asian School Of Media Studies Hosts Grand Convocation 2023 At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 18th December : The Asian School of Media Studies recently celebrated its 19th convocation for the 2020-2023 Batch at the illustrious Marwah Studios. The ceremony brought together graduates from diverse disciplines, including the School of Cinema, School of Performing Arts, Still Photography, Hospitality and Tourism, Digital Marketing, and Health and Wellness.



The atmosphere was charged with excitement as students reunited after their final exams and awaited the announcement of results. The convocation ceremony, held at Marwah Studios, created a vibrant and dynamic environment within the campus.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor AAFT University, in his address, inspired and motivated the graduating students, emphasizing the importance of lifelong learning. He urged them to remain dedicated to their professions, work hard, and stay true to their values. Dr. Marwah also stressed the significance of respecting time and promoting Indian culture.



Renowned actor Joyshree Arora, known for her powerful roles in iconic productions such as ï¿1⁄2Hum Lok,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Buniyaad,ï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Chekde India,ï¿1⁄2 shared insights from her extensive experience in the industry. She emphasized the role of passion and deep interest in excelling in the profession.



T. Vishnudatta Jayaraman, the Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent from the USA, graced the occasion and shared valuable experiences from the field of journalism. He provided guidance to the students on taking their professions to new heights by incorporating innovative ideas and fresh perspectives.



R.K. Singh, Former Engineer in Chief of Doordarshan, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, encouraged the graduates to embrace new ways of life to climb faster in their respective professions. He underscored the importance of adapting to new technologies swiftly to stay relevant in an ever-changing landscape.



The ceremony also recognized academic excellence, with several students receiving the prestigious Suraj Parkash Marwah Memorial and Sheela Marwah Memorial awards. All graduates were honored with the esteemed diploma of the Asian School of Media Studies in their respective disciplines.



The convocation ceremony at Marwah Studios marked a significant milestone for the graduates, setting them on a path of continued success and excellence in their chosen fields.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143