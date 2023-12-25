Gift For DVD Collectors

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shenzhen, Guangdong Dec 25, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

As the festive season approaches, Leawo is gearing up to spread joy with its exclusive range of Christmas and New Year discounts and a specific freebie. This DVD Ripper freebie, alongside Leawo's 2023 Christmas & New Year Sales , is designed to add that extra sparkle to DVD Collectors' festive celebrations. Meanwhile, there is an upgraded offer covering all DVD solutions with a 60% discount. The descriptions of the above DVD tools are below.

What's the feature of DVD Ripper?

It's a professional DVD ripper to decrypt, rip and convert DVDs from any region or movie studio at 6x higher speed, and save them in 180+ kinds of video or audio formats. The input of DVD folders and DVD ISO image files are accepted. Users can set the output effect based on personal preference. What's more, the output video/audio will be preserved without quality loss.

What can this Ultimate DVD Toolkit help?

In fact, this Ultimate DVD Toolkit includes 4 tools for different DVD solutions. Except for the above freebie, the other tools are listed below:

Solution 1 - Copy DVD. There is the best DVD Copy software to compress DVD9/DVD5 at 1:1 quality without any restriction. Users are allowed to freely copy DVDs between 2 DVD video standards that are used in most countries.

Solution 2 - Create DVD. DVD Creator converts and burns funny or precious videos/pictures for Christmas or New Year to DVD discs with multiple beautiful menu templates at high quality. Plus, with 180+ formats supported, subtitles and audio tracks can be imported into the video.

Solution 3 - Remove Cinavia from the DVD. The main function of DVD Cinavia Removal is to remove specific protected watermarks from the DVD content. Therefore, the output DVD without watermarks can be played smoothly on DVD players like PS3, PS4, X-box, etc. Also, users can choose to copy these protected DVDs to protection-free DVDs at high speed.

Availability & Price

The original cost of DVD Ripper is $29.95, but now everyone is welcome to get this as a Christmas freebie on the activity page. What is important to keep in mind is that the giveaway license is valid to activate within 5 days. People can take the lifetime plan of the Ultimate DVD Toolkit at $63.92 for Wins or Mac, instead of the original price of $159.8. Moreover, if anyone is interested in downloading videos from streaming services, Leawo also offers up to 93% off the downloader package on this Christmas & New Year sale, which runs until January 15th, 2023. For more details please view Leawo's official site and activity page.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include DVD Copy, Blu-ray Creator, UHD Creator, Music Recorder, Video Converter, PhotoIns, iOSFix, Tunes Cleaner, Data Recovery, iTransfer and others for both Win and Mac platforms.