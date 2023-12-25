Armenian Occupation Brought Ruins To Azerbaijan's Forest Fund - President's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 25. During the
Armenian occupation, 56 thousand hectares of Azerbaijan's forest
fund was destroyed, a Special Representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the
Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov
told Trend .
Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Karabakh economic
region liberated from occupation, told Trend on Monday.
According to Huseynov, sustainable restoration of the fund as
well as restoration of kariz [a system for transporting water from
an aquifer or water well to the surface through an underground
aqueduct] are very important. There were more than 50 networks of
kariz'es in Aghdam, but the vast majority of them were destroyed by
Armenians.
Huseynov noted that extensive restoration and construction work
continues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian
occupation. During these processes, issues of environmental
sustainability are of particular importance.
"It is well known that the territories liberated from occupation
have been declared green zones. Issues of environmental
sustainability are given special attention in the liberated
territories," he emphasized.
Huseynov also noted that the Shahbulag mine in Aghdam is
currently being operated, and stones coming from there are used in
construction processes.
"More rational exploitation and return of Karabakh and Eastern
Zangezur fields to the economic turnover of the country will
contribute to reconstruction works," he added.
